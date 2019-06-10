Donald Trump Says That Obama Would Have Gotten A National Holiday If He Made ‘The Deals That I Have Made’

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to complain that he hasn’t received the “credit” he deserves for the work he has done for border security and the economy. The president wrote that, if former president Barack Obama had done the work that he has, a “National Holiday would be immediately declared.” And Trump went on to say that he has received “no credit” from the “Corrupt Media.”

Trump sent a series of tweets on Sunday defending his reported deal with Mexico and the weak jobs growth numbers that were recently revealed.

“If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared,” he tweeted. “With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

Trump has been taking heat after he declared that he intended to impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico until the country worked to help limit immigration across the southern border of the U.S. on Friday. He claimed that his administration had struck a deal with Mexican leaders to avert tariffs, in which Mexico would enact stricter immigration enforcement.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that a majority of that agreement was reached several months ago, well before Trump made the threat of tariffs. The story revealed that multiple people on both sides of the negotiations confirmed that discussions and agreements had been taking place for months. For instance, the agreement to deploy the National Guard with a priority on Mexico’s southern border was agreed to in March by then-Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, and Olga Sanchez, the Mexico secretary of the interior.

In a tweet, Trump claimed that the story was false, and that the Times was “embarrassed” by the reporting.

“The Failing @nytimes story on Mexico and Illegal Immigration through our Southern Border has now been proven shockingly false and untrue, bad reporting, and the paper is embarrassed by it. The only problem is that they knew it was Fake News before it went out. Corrupt Media!” he wrote.

There is no evidence that either claim is true, however, and the Times responded directly on Twitter to the president’s claim, saying that they were “confident” in their reporting, and that their story would stand up to scrutiny, while “the president’s denials of them do not.”