‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Sadie Robertson Engaged To Boyfriend Christian Huff

'I screamed YES,' Sadie wrote on Instagram.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is engaged! As USA Today reports, the 21-year-old said “yes” to boyfriend Christian Huff.

As is often the case with young celebrities, Sadie uses Instagram. And it was via an Instagram post that she made the big announcement.

“I screamed YES. so many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good♥️,” she wrote.

Sadie’s mom, Korie, also shared the good news on Instagram. In a post of her own, she heaped praise on her soon-to-be son-in-law, writing that she can’t wait for Christian to “join the fam.”

Sadie was just a teenager when Duck Dynasty first aired back in 2012. The granddaughter of Phil Robertson, founder of Duck Commander, and daughter of Willie Robertson (Phil’s son) and his wife, Korie, Sadie won over the fans with her precociousness and can-do attitude.

Sadie, like the rest of her family, is also a devout Christian, something that she’s turned into a career of sorts. The graduate of a private Christian school, Sadie’s gone on to a variety of jobs in which her faith has played a role. She sang on a Christmas album, acted in a few movies by a Christian production company, wrote books about her Christian faith and became a motivational speaker, often visiting churches or Christian conferences.

As for Christian, he, too, is a devout Christian, according to Pop Culture. Unlike his betrothed, he isn’t quite as active on social media. He does have an Instagram account, which is mostly filled with pictures of himself and his beloved, but he does not post too frequently.

Loading...

Based on his limited Instagram presence, it appears that Christian is a dedicated family man, a Southerner, and a big sports fan. It’s not clear where specifically he’s from, or what his job might be.

Putting aside the ambiguity about who Christian is, it’s clear that the pair love each other to the moon and back. A few weeks ago, when the couple celebrated their eight-month anniversary, Christian gushed about Sadie.

“You are a straight up vision. Thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey!!!” he wrote.