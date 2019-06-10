Bella Hadid Kicks Off The Week With Braless Photo On Instagram

Bella Hadid is wishing her Instagram fans a great start to their week, and the photo she shared to do so is more than likely set to help kick it off on the right foot. On Monday, to the delight of her legion of fans, the model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sultry, plunging top that helps flaunt her incredible physique.

In the black-and-white photo, the 22-year-old model is posing in front of a white backdrop as she wears what appears to be a black dress that features a plunging neckline that dips deep onto her stomach, showing that the model is not wearing a bra or anything else underneath. The outfit leaves quite a bit of cleavage, including lots of sideboob, exposed.

Hadid accessorized her look with a sophisticated rope belt that wraps around her waist a few times and features white details all around. The dress also boasts puffy sleeves that reaches down to her elbow.

The model is posing with her left arm on her hip as she looks dreamily at a point off-camera to the right. Hadid has her hair in a slight side part as her hair flies to the side with the movement of her head. According to the tag she included with her post, her hairstyle is courtesy of Sam McKnight Personal.

Hadid appears to be wearing a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper lids and a little mascara, allowing the focus of her makeup to remain on her lips, which are accented by a darker shade of lipstick, though the exact color is hard to assess because the photo is black and white.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Hadid shared with her almost 25,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 183,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her while using the opportunity to engage with the caption and send Hadid their love back.

“Love u Bels hope you have an amazing day today,” one user raved, trailing it with a yellow heart emoji.

“Sending u a virtual hug babe,” another one chimed in, completing the message with a few red heart emoji.

“Your beauty is unique and fascinating,” yet a third fan offered.