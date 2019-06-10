Rob Zombie Releases Teaser For Highly Anticipated Film ‘3 From Hell’

Rob Zombie has released a teaser for his new horror film, 3 From Hell, a follow-up to his 2005 film The Devil’s Rejects, which was a sequel to his 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses.

While not much is know about the flick, it has been confirmed that the “rejects” are back. Bill Moseley plays the character of Otis Driftwood, Sheri Moon Zombie plays the Baby Firefly and Sid Haig plays Captain Spaulding.

In an interview with Loudwire in July 2018, Zombie said, “It’s nothing [like] what people seem to think, which is always fun to read, because everybody’s like, ‘Oh, I know what this is. It’s exactly this.’ And they’re always wrong, which is great.”

Fans of the movie can certainly expect the unexpected, as the main characters were believed to have met their demise at the end of The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie also said that the movie was not a prequel, adding that his cast his aging in the wrong direction, and he did not want to replace them with other actors.

The filmmaker said his biggest fear was the actors wouldn’t have the same “vibe” they had over a decade ago. But he was pleasantly surprised and said it was “spooky” how much they clicked, adding that it didn’t seem like it was 15 years later, but more more like 6 months later.

Zombie also said that he believed in the movie.

“They’ve taken everything they’ve done to a whole new level and I think it’s the best they’ve ever been. The general vibe was like, ‘Wow, this is like right where we left off.’ It was really kind of weird,” he said.

Rob Zombie releases unnerving teaser for new film 3 From Hell https://t.co/7E4Ummv47S — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 10, 2019

According to the rocker’s website, Rob Zombie, the Lionsgate film has been rated R for “strong bloody horror violence, pervasive language, sexual content and drug use,” so fans can at least know what to expect.

Other cast members include Dee Wallace, Danny Trejo, Austin Stoker, Clint Howard, Emilio Rivera and Jeff Daniel Phillips.

Loading...

Of course, Zombie worked on the soundtrack for the movie, which is currently available on Spotify, according to Zombie’s website.

3 From Hell is in post-production and while there was no specific release date, Zombie told Loudwire that the film would be released in 2019.

Zombie is currently touring with Marylin Manson on their “Twins of Evil, Hell Never Dies” tour, which appears to be wrapping up in August. The musician is then scheduled to perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento in October.