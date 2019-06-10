Rihanna Goes Naked In Nothing But Diamonds

Rihanna is embarking on a career that’s all about clothes. Her newly-launched Fenty line is bringing the world another high-fashion label, although the singer’s latest Instagram update is less about the apparel.

On June 10, the “Diamonds” singer updated her Instagram. Her snap did, indeed, seem to be stemming from the track on her Unapologetic album. The 31-year-old hadn’t been shot full-length, but her photo did appear to show nudity. Rihanna had been snapped from the chest up. With no evidence of any clothing and a hint of cleavage, the singer seemed to have braved all.

Alongside bright red lips, the picture showcased Rihanna wearing a stylish diamond necklace. The gemmed leaf structure adorned the singer’s neck, although the jewels came contrasted by the star’s heavy tattoos. RiRi posed with her right hand behind her ear, her left folded over her head, and closed eyes.

The snap appears to be from the Fenty Beauty founder’s Interview Mag shoot.

Fans don’t seem to care where the picture is from. They’ve made a beeline for Rihanna’s beauty, and their comments are reflecting it.

“ur unreal darling,” one fan wrote.

“RED LIPSTICK ON ALL DA PAPER,” another wrote.

The update came shortly after Rihanna took to Instagram in a braless, leopard-print bodysuit. Clearly, while one of today’s snaps comes fully covered up, the other is offering the opposite.

As a music mega-star, fashion symbol, and makeup mogul, Rihanna has many strings to her bow. This talented all-rounder has more than conquered her music ventures, although Rihanna is now as much known for Fenty Beauty as she is taking to the mic.

Rihanna has made recent headlines for being the richest woman in music, per BBC. The media outlet chronicled the immense success of Fenty Beauty as being behind the star’s $600 million net worth. A quick glance through social media’s beauty bloggers shows why. As countless makeup gurus take over Instagram and YouTube with their beauty tutorials, Fenty Beauty is popping up as a brand being used. With inclusive shades, edgy packaging, and what’s largely considered to be a high-quality product, Fenty Beauty is flying off shelves.

While Rihanna will promote her business ventures on social media, this update didn’t appear to come with a sales agenda. It quite simply showed the star shot close up and at her most beautiful. The lipstick has been picked up on, though.

“QUEEN OF RED LIPSTICK” was one fan comment.

Rihanna has 71.8 million Instagram followers. She is followed by high-profile celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Gigi Hadid amongst others.