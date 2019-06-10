‘Big Brother’ Fans Freak Out As Veteran Player Teases ‘Big News’ For Season 21

'Big Brother' fan favorite Jeff Schroeder says he has a big announcement for fans of the CBS reality show.

Big Brother fans are bracing for something big. Less than three weeks before the premiere of the 21st season of the CBS reality show, veteran player and longtime after-show host Jeff Schroeder has revealed he has a big announcement.

Schroeder’s 15-second teaser was posted on the Big Brother Twitter page over the weekend. In the short video announcement, the Big Brother veteran and husband of Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd said he has “big news” to share with fans of the summertime reality show.

Many Big Brother fans posted to the comments section to speculate on what Jeff Schroeder’s big news could be. Some fans of the CBS reality competition believe there will be an all-stars or veterans twist with the possibility of a viewer vote before the new season even begins. Other fans are convinced Big Brother 21 will be a “returning couples” season.

“God I hope this doesn’t mean it’s an ‘all-star’ season,” one Big Brother viewer wrote of Schroeder’s announcement.

Another added that it would be “awesome” if Jeff came back as a contestant for an all-stars season.

Reaction has been very mixed when it comes to returning Big Brother veterans. But a recent post on the spoiler Twitter page #BB21 Spoilers claims that the new season of Big Brother will include six veterans and that America will have to vote two male and two female vets into the house before the sequester. The veterans listed in the possible leak are Cody Calafiore (BB16), Vanessa Rousso (BB17), Haleigh Broucher (BB20), Tyler Crispen (B20), Alex Ow (BB19), and Johnny Mac (BB17).

Of course, not everyone is buying into the Big Brother rumors. Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato took to Twitter to blast fans who were convinced that Season 21 will be a returning “couples season” or an audience-voted cast.

“BB21 has Jeff do a stupid sound bite and now the entire fanbase has convinced itself that we will be voting in the HG’s this season,” Donato wrote. “You f**kers never disappoint.”

Of course, there have been some subtle clues that Big Brother will revisit its past this summer. Longtime show host Julie Chen previously posed for a poster that featured several Easter eggs from past seasons. In the promo photo, the Big Brother host wore a leather jacket decorated with patches. Gold Derby pointed out that a close-up of Julie’s jacket revealed a patch on the collar says “all-stars.”

Big Brother last featured an all-stars season in 2006, and recent seasons have included random returning veterans. But last year, Big Brother executive producer Rich Meehan told The Hollywood Reporter that while there have been many returning Big Brother players over the past few years, an all-stars season is not needed to generate interest in the summer-long show.

You can see Jeff Schroeder’s Big Brother teaser below.

Big Brother 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25, on CBS.