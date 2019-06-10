Kylie Jenner Threw A ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Themed Party And People Are Outraged

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner attended — and possibly coordinated — a Handmaid’s Tale-themed birthday bash at her home for one of her friends, and people are not having it.

According to People, the 21-year-old shared a flurry of images on her Instagram account, revealing a massive bash for her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. The party had a decidedly Handmaid’s Tale aesthetic, with costumes that mimicked the 2017 TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 sci-fi thriller.

Given the fact that the TV series starring Elisabeth Moss, and the book before it, imagines a United States where women are enslaved, brutalized, raped and forced to be surrogates for women who can’t carry children, the theme is an odd choice for celebrating someone’s birth.

Party attendees, who included Ariel Tejada, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and some of the Kardashian clan, wore red costumes and white hats, and drank cocktails with Handmaid’s Tale themes like “praise be vodka” and “under his eye tequila.” Kylie’s house was decked out in red to really drive the theme home.

In the Instagram story, Kylie greets people as they walk up her driveway with a “praise be” welcome. She then announces that they are going to watch the first episode of the third season, which was just released on Hulu on June 5.

While everyone at the party seemed to be having a fun time, social media was outraged at the “tone deaf” party.

“Women’s bodies get policed on a daily [basis], some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid’s tale theme party was a good idea,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale…..so…..who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction?? WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER,” tweeted another.

One person pointed out that many protestors have used the imagery from the Handmaid’s Tale to fight for their reproductive rights, so using the theme for a celebration is in poor taste.

Other stood up for Kylie’s choice, admonishing people for being too sensitive.

“Dressing up as characters from a show or movie is extremely common. People have dressed up as murders [sic] and drug dealers but that doesn’t mean they support it,” tweeted one fan.

The party comes as several states have passed restrictive measures in the past month that limit women’s access to reproductive care and limits their ability to make reproductive decisions.