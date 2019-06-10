‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off ‘Unedited’ Body In New Instagram Photo

Haley Kalil is living proof that looks and intelligence are most definitely not mutually exclusive. The scientist-slash-swimsuit model shows time-and-time again to her Instagram fans how well she can do both. However, over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model topped her own game when she took to the popular social media platform to share a photo in which she shows off her “unedited” body in all its glory, while noting that she got the chance to be featured in an article in The New York Post, representing all nerdy beauties out there.

In the photo in question, the former Miss Minnesota is posing poolside with her back and side to the camera, proudly showcasing the stretch marks on her derriere and thighs.

The model is rocking an electric blue, two-piece bikini that consists of a sport top with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and meet low on her back at a thick horizontal support bodice. Kalil is posing with her left side facing the camera, showing that the bra of her bikini top is narrowly cut and flaunts quite a bit of sideboob. The 26-year-old stunner combined her top with a matching thong bottom that sits high on her frame, helping accentuate the model’s pert derriere, which is at the center of the photo.

As noted in The New York Post, Kalil is rocking a “Seda” top and “Stevie” bottom by Myra Swim. Kalil is looking at the camera straight-on from over her left shoulder with a fierce gaze and defiant half-smile. Kalil is wearing her red hair slicked back, as if she had been swimming before the photo was taken. The model finished off her look with a light, brown eye makeup and similarly hued lipstick, plus bronzer that makes her complexion glow.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 268,000 Instagram followers, garnered around 12,000 likes and more than 180 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her natural and unedited beauty, and to share their admiration for the lab tech-turned-model.

“Stretch marks are proof of growth, and life is all about growing into who we are meant to be,” one user raved.

“As a dude who has had them for decades, I thank you. The body positive movement has been a great thing to see in motion. Hoping it crosses over to those of us with dad bods soon!” another one chimed in.