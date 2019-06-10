Rihanna Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Raunchy Leopard-Print Bodysuit On Instagram

Rihanna is no stranger to racy outfits and sexy photo shoots, but she definitely turned up the heat for her latest magazine cover.

The pop star is featured in the summer issue of Interview magazine, and she shared a few sneak peeks from the shoot with her nearly 72 million Instagram followers. For the publication’s front cover, RiRi posed in a rather unconventional attire that only she could pull off, donning a white overcoat and black tights paired with white sky-high heels and a matching white balaclava.

However, she swapped the jacket and mask for a much racier ensemble when she rocked a skintight leopard-print bodysuit, which allowed her to flaunt her world-famous curves and ample assets. Striking a rather sensual pose while sitting on a white couch, the makeup mogul sported a matching animal-print scarf and black heels as she gazed directly at the camera. For this specific look, she swapped her usually long curls for an over-the-shoulder brunette bob and added an extra touch of naughtiness by sporting a bright red lipstick color on her pouty lips.

Rihanna also shared a close-up of her gorgeous facial features, showcasing her shiny golden eye makeup and arm tattoos as she closed her eyes and brought her hands to her hair. The glamorous look also included super long light-pink nails and a stunning diamond-encrusted necklace. Her fans enjoyed her new photos so much that the one where she’s wearing the catsuit managed to rack up over 1.5 million likes and nearly 30,000 comments in just the first hour.

The Fenty Beauty founder was interviewed by actress Sarah Paulson, with whom she starred in Ocean’s 8, revealing that she was in her home country of Barbados at the time of the call. She told Paulson that she went to the Caribbean to watch a concert of one of her favorite musicians with her family and friends, saying that she likes to get together with them as much as possible because she doesn’t “get moments like these every day.”

Loading...

“It’s a fleeting thing, so I wanted to have it,” she added.

The 31-year-old has been incredibly busy lately, working on her makeup products and her Fenty x Savage lingerie collections, She has also been shooting movies — she stars in Donald Glover’s new film, Guava Island. Rihanna is also working on new music — her fans have been bombing her with requests for new material — and putting together a new fashion house, as she became the first woman to head an original brand at luxury fashion house LVMH just recently. Still, she recognizes the importance of taking time to focus on her well-being and surrounding herself with the people she loves.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing,” she said.