Derek Hough Flaunts Insane Abs In Sexy Instagram Pic

World of Dance judge and former Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough flaunts some insane abs in a new photo posted to his official Instagram, where he appears with a large moon looming overhead and a darkened city sky.

The sexy dancing pro, who has sat alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo for the past three seasons of World of Dance, recently appeared in his own show, Derek Hough Live: The Tour. During the performance, Hough showed off his killer abs, much to the delight of fans.

In a new Instagram post, Hough is shirtless and appears to be floating over a night-time city skyline, reaching towards the moon. In the caption, he explains he believes that great things can happen if people would only realize what they are capable of.

During his tour, Hough featured a fusion of dance and music, with performances including ballroom, tap, salsa, hip-hop and everything in between, per his official site. Hough’s show has dates scheduled through June 15 in Pennsylvania.

Hough is a two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time Emmy nominee for Best Choreography. Along with six mirrorball wins during his time as a professional choreographer and competitor on Dancing with the Stars, Hough also has an impressive resume that spans from television to feature films and theater.

He has appeared in the feature film Make Your Move, the television series Nashville and as Corny Collins in NBC’s Hairspray Live! Hough has also appeared on stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall as the star of the theater’s annual Spring Spectacular, as well as the lead in Footloose— a show which ran in London’s West End in December, 2016.

The dance pro also wrote a New York Times bestselling book, titled Taking The Lead: Lessons From a Life in Motion, where he chronicles his life and the struggles he has endured thus far.

Hough told Access Hollywood that he endured his share of bullying, both as a young person and as an adult. He revealed that, after enduring some traumatic events, he now has clarity in regards to his past situations, and revealed he now feels compassion for those who once hurt him physically and emotionally.

“I almost have more compassion for the guys and why they felt like they had to overpower somebody. And also, not just young kids, but adults as well — why does somebody feel like they have to overpower somebody and bully them and put them down?” he explained.

Hough now devotes his energies to promoting positivity through his Instagram page and via his dance and choreography, looking to empower others to move past the bad moments in their lives, to enjoy the present and look towards their future.

World of Dance aired its Season 3 finale episode on May 5, 2019.