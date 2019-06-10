Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Mother Kris Jenner Inspired Her To Co-Parent With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian took a note from her mother, Kris Jenner, when she landed on a co-parenting strategy with her ex, Scott Disick. The Poosh founder revealed on Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Kris’ friendship with her ex-husband and Kourtney’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, inspired her to do the same with Scott. As fans know, Scott, 36, and Kourtney, 40, share three children and are very close friends.

The new episode on Sunday saw Kourtney vacationing in Mexico with Scott and their kids, Mason, 9; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 4; as well as Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In addition to sharing a close relationship with Scott, Kourtney is also friends with Sofia. The three of them vacation together with the children often. Although this may seem like an unusual situation to some of Kourtney’s fans, family, and friends, Kourtney explained during the episode that there is no awkwardness at all.

“The trip was really fun and easy,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “I know we don’t have to travel together, and I don’t think we’ll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward.”

The mother of three added that she and Scott are trying to make their friendship work and co-parent as best they can so life can be “super normal” for their children.

She later revealed that Kris and Robert’s friendship after their split in 1991 made life a bit easier when she and her sisters were younger.

“I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. It felt like everyone was happy,” Kourtney said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the episode also showed Kourtney’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, discussing her and Scott’s friendship with Kris. The conversation arose when Kim saw a photo of Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia lounging poolside in Mexico on Instagram.

Kris revealed that she found the vacation in Mexico “confusing” and feels Kourtney is being “indecisive” about what she wants her relationship with Scott to be. She worries that Kourtney will “decide too late” that she is in love with Scott and wants to be with him.

Kris did admit that she has experience with co-parenting, so she knows what Kourtney is trying to do.

“It took me a couple of years after Robert and I got divorced, but we became the best of friends,” the momager said. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting.”

However, she added that it is “incredibly challenging,” and she’s worried someone will get hurt in the end.

For more on Kourtney and Scott’s co-parenting, watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. on E! network.