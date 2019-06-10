Lisa Vanderpump Never Intended To Make A Career Out Of Being A ‘Real Housewife’: ‘I’m Not Going To Be Defined’

Lisa Vanderpump doesn't want to be thought of as a 'Housewife.'

Lisa Vanderpump isn’t looking back when it comes to her recent decision to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Hollywood Life this past weekend, Vanderpump said that she never intended to make a career out of being a “housewife” and reminded readers that she had 35 restaurants before she ever became involved with Bravo TV.

“I never wanted to make a career as a “housewife,” Vanderpump said while attending the opening ceremony of L.A. Pride in West Hollywood. “I was pretty philanthropic all those years. So no, I don’t want to be defined as a housewife as much as I’ve loved and enjoyed many, many moments there and this can be a fantastic platform and I have an incredible relationship with Bravo, but I’m not going to be defined.”

Following a rocky ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which featured allegations of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley, Vanderpump, who ended up on the outs with all of her co-stars due to the claims against her, chose to end her role on the show and focus her attention elsewhere.

“For me, I go out of my way to avoid negativity and I’ve had a wonderful few seasons on the show, but it’s just too much,” she explained.

Prior to the start of production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump suffered a family tragedy after her brother, Mark Vanderpump, was found dead of an apparent suicide at his England home last spring and wasn’t “in the best shape” when it came time to reunite with her co-stars for filming.

As Vanderpump explained, she wasn’t in a great place at the start of filming and struggled to deal with the events of the season.

Loading...

Vanderpump continued to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 with her co-stars up until September of last year, when she and Kyle Richards came to blows. After that, Vanderpump filmed a few scenes by herself before teaming up with Camille Grammer on an episode that is expected to air as the final episode in the coming weeks.

As fans may have seen, Vanderpump and Grammer took a private jet to Las Vegas earlier this year for the opening of Vanderpump’s newest hotspot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which was reportedly filmed for the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.