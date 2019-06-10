Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Says NBA Star Has Only Seen Son Nine Times In Two Years

The most recent drama between Tristan Thompson and ex Jordan Craig isn’t making Thompson look like the great father that he portrays himself to be.

Recently obtained court documents paint Tristan in a terrible light yet again. According to Radar Online, the 28-year-old has not been making time to see his two-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with Craig. In documents obtained by the publication from last November, Craig made her case for Tristan to pay child support while also claiming that the Cleveland Cavaliers star is an absentee father.

According to the report, Thompson has only seen his son a handful of times — one time in 2016, four times in 2017, and another four times in 2018. There has also only been one occasion where Craig claims that Tristan spent time alone with his son out of those nine times. And the court papers show that Jordan thought enough was enough after two years of giving Tristan chances to be a good dad. These opportunities, she alleged, turned into two years of letdowns.

“I have given Tristan almost two years to step up and assume the fatherly role for our son. As set forth below in detail, he has failed to do so,” she wrote in the court docs. “I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son. It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs.”

Jordan then went on to ask the court that Tristan at least hold up his end of the deal and make child support payments to help provide for Prince. At first, Craig claimed that the NBA star paid $15,000 a month to care for the young boy. But soon after, he started backsliding and either made late payments or none at all. The docs also revealed that Thompson called the reports of the time spent with his son “inaccurate,” though he could not tell the judge exactly how much time he did spend with Prince over two years.

Loading...

Additionally, Thompson claimed that Craig kept him from seeing their son and family and friends who had reached out to her, saying that they “got delayed response from her for us to even see him.” Last month, the court ruled that Thompson would pay $200,000 in back child support to Craig, as well as $40,000 per month. In the claims, Jordan also said that Tristan had cheated on her many times during her pregnancy, including with Khloe Kardashian.

As fans know, Tristan also shares a child, 1-year-old True Thompson, with Khloe Kardashian.