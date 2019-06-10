Model Kelsey Merritt Celebrates World Oceans Day In The Skimpiest Bikini

Sunday, June 8 was World Oceans Day, and Kelsey Merritt was one of the many celebrities who used their personal Instagram account to mark the special date. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sultry snapshot of herself posing by a majestic sea, while hanging out in a skimpy bikini that put her killer figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Filipino-American beauty is sitting in a loosely woven hammock at a gorgeous, unidentified beach. Merritt is rocking a pattered, tiny two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bra with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, while boasting a low-cut neckline that plunges deep into her chest, helping accentuate Merritt’s cleavage. The Victoria’s Secret model combined her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, showcasing her wide hips, while drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs, as well as her itty-bitty waist.

Merritt is sitting up in the nude-colored hammock, which is attached to the trunk of a palm tree on the sandy beach that extends behind the model, culminating in a bright, turquoise ocean that is made even brighter by the reflection of the sunlight on its surface.

The model is posing with her arms spread open on her sides as she lifts up one leg, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body. Merritt is wearing her brunette hair in a casual middle parting, as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. Because the photo was captured at a distance, it is hard to see whether the model is wearing any makeup, though she appears to be embracing a more natural look. Merritt didn’t include a geotag with her post or disclose any details of her location in the caption, but it sure looks like she enjoyed the beautiful beach.

The post, which Merritt shared with her impressive 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 100,000 likes and more than 215 comments in a little over a day of having been posted, proving to be quite a popular post. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Pampanga native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and thank her for her efforts to raise awareness for environmental causes.

“We love an environmental slayer,” one user raved.

“That’s what you gotta do..! Just always step your game up!!” another one chimed in.