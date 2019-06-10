Watch Canada Vs. Cameroon Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

The women of the Canadian National Team kick off their quest for World Cup glory on Monday as they face off against Cameroon in a Group E matchup. The Canadian women will be looking to live up to their ranking of fifth in the world and lift the trophy at the end of the tournament, and while they will have to avoid being tripped up on the first hurdle against Cameroon, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Canada is expected to make it through their group and into the Round of 16, but topping the group may prove a difficult task as they will have to keep up with another world power in the Netherlands. The team will once again be led by captain Christine Sinclair, who will be the team’s primary point of attack and hope to finally achieve World Cup glory 19 years after playing her first match for Canada. Sinclair is currently sitting at 181 international goals, just three behind Abby Wambach of the United States, at will looking to claim the top spot by the end of the tournament.

Manager Kenneth Heiner-Moller will be aiming with the Canadian team’s physical style of play to go a step beyond his semi-finals appearance as manager of Denmark in 2013. He previously led the Danish team to the World Cup in 2007.

Cameroon will be facing a difficult task in their opening match of the tournament, they will be looking to pull off another World Cup surprise after making it to the quarterfinals of the 2015 edition. Cameroon is one of Africa’s finest teams, making the final in the 2016 African Cup of Nations and finishing third in the 2018 edition, but have only just begun to make an impact globally after only qualifying for their first international tournament in 2012. However, after their breakthrough in 2015, the team will be looking to at least repeat the accomplishment in 2019 with a more mature squad.

Manager Alain Djeumfa has only been in charge of the team for five months, but has years of experience in Cameroonian women’s soccer and has coached several clubs in the country along with previously serving as an assistant for the national team. Equipped with a constant high press, Ghana will look to maximize their work rate and quality as they seek to frustrate higher profile national teams.

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK)