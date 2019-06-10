Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post For Father Ashok On 6-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Priyanka Chopra is remembering her father, Ashok Chopra, fondly six years after his death. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to pay tribute to Ashok with an adorable photo from her childhood.

The photo showed Priyanka, now 36, at a young age, wearing denim shorts, a blue-and-white striped T-shirt, black high socks, and white shoes. She sat in a small tree with a big smile on her face as Ashok stood beside her with an arm outstretched, wearing a red, plaid, long-sleeved button-down shirt and black pants.

“6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you..,” Priyanka wrote in the caption. “I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.”

The post garnered over 1 million likes and over 3,600 comments. Many fans and friends took a moment to send the Isn’t It Romantic star some love, including her husband, Nick Jonas, and her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Nick simply left a red heart emoji on the post.

“All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law,” Kevin Sr. added, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support.”

“May he Rest In Peace, sending you love and strength,” a fan wrote.

“He would be sooooo proud of you,” another said.

Priyanka and her family lost Ashok to cancer in 2013.

Back in August, the actress paid tribute to her father on what would have been his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared a slideshow of photos of Ashok throughout his life, including a few family photos with Priyanka, set to the song “Fathers & Daughters” by Michael Bolton.

“Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and Nick had just celebrated their engagement earlier that the month. The couple went on to marry in a series of extravagant ceremonies in India in December.

Also on Sunday, Priyanka spent time with her family celebrating her mother’s birthday a bit early. The star shared photos with her siblings as well as with her mother on Instagram, dubbing them “The Chopra FamJam.”

Priyanka opened up to InStyle earlier this month about her desire to grow her family with her own children. She explained that she wants to “change the world” a bit and leave a legacy behind that her future kids would be proud of.

“I want my existence to have meant something,” she said. “I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.'”