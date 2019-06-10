Jenna Jameson Shares Unbelievable Before & After Photos After 80-Pounds Keto Weight Loss

Jenna's sharing a new before and after photo, showing her pregnant with her daughter two years ago vs. today in a bikini, after dropping 80 pounds.

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram over the weekend to share her unbelievable before and after photos from two years ago and today. The former adult film star shared the side-by-side snaps on her page on June 8, which showed her pregnant with a huge baby bump while expecting her daughter Batel in 2017, and then looking much slimmer in a black bikini with a mesh cover-up today.

In the caption, Jenna opened up about how much her life has changed since the first photo was taken two years ago, crediting the Keto diet and a more laid-back lifestyle as being the two big factors behind her healthy new lifestyle.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star – who’s been extremely candid about her tough weight loss journey and how the Keto diet helped her to drop a whopping 80 pounds – called the two factors “integral” to the healthier life she’s living now.

She also spoke in the caption about how she’s realized over the past two years how much stress has had a negative impact on her life, adding that she’s learned to become more “mindful” since the first snap was taken.

Jameson has often been candid with her followers about body confidence on social media, most recently sharing a photo that proved her body still isn’t perfect, even after her very impressive weight loss.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jenna posted a picture that showed her sucking in and letting her stomach fall naturally to show her followers that not everything they see on Instagram is always so accurate.

Earlier this year, Jameson admitted that she felt she’d “betrayed” her body after giving birth to Batel Bitton — her daughter with partner, Lior Bitton — almost two years ago, before taking on the Keto diet and changing her life.

“After I had Batel I felt betrayed by my body,” Jenna wrote in an Instagram post back in March while, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, also sharing her tips and tricks for those hoping to start out on the diet plan. “That was denial. I denied the fact that I CHOSE terrible foods to satiate the incredible hunger I felt from breastfeeding.”

She also got candid about how much she weighed at her heaviest, while announcing that she’d dropped 80 pounds. Per Women’s Health, Jameson revealed that she once weighed 187 pounds, but had since gotten down to her goal weight of 125 pounds.

Jenna added on Instagram that, before she took hold of her life and started to get healthier, she felt “slow mentally and physically.”

However, she then told fans that, after spending several months on the Keto diet, she’s now feeling “happier, smarter, and much more confident.”