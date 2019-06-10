Chanel West Coast Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Floral Jumper

Once again, Chanel West Coast is showing off her amazing fashion sense to her army of social media followers.

As fans of the Instagram star know, Chanel is always rocking a different, sexy outfit on social media, and her page is almost like a fashion book for her fans. Currently, the Ridiculousness star boasts an impressive following of over three million on Instagram alone, and that number continues to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent photo update that was shared with fans, West Coast sizzles in not one but two photos.

The first photo in the series shows the brunette beauty posing in profile on a gorgeous, sunny day. The stunner looks over her shoulder, while pursing her lips and looking into the camera. The reality star looks amazing in a yellow, floral jumpsuit that hugs her at the booty and flares out on her legs. West Coast appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, as she covers a large part of her face with a pair of big, white sunglasses.

The second photo in the series of two gives fans a full-on glimpse at Chanel’s sexy jumpsuit, as she again poses in front of a vintage red car that is covered in beautiful, pink flowers. In this particular angle, the singer shows off plenty of cleavage in the NSFW outfit that dips well into her chest. The 30-year-old pops her hip out for the photo, while striking a pose and looking fabulous.

Since the images went live on her account, the stunner has earned a ton of attention from her loyal fans, with over 70,000 likes in addition to 760-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let her know that they are huge fans, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the incredibly sexy outfit.

“Ok the top of this outfit is like a gift from heaven,” one follower commented.

“You are so hott.”

“Those look like they’re about to pop out at any moment. Or if that’s the case then..,” another fan joked.

Loading...

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that West Coast has shown off her amazing figure to the camera. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the 30-year-old posed for another sexy photo at an event at a radio station. In the photo, West Coast rocked a pair of dark jeans that had a few rips in them and fitted her like a glove. West Coast playfully tugs on the band on her jeans, showing off her taut tummy for her legion of fans. She paired her look with a skimpy yellow crop top that ties in the middle and fits her perfectly.

Fans can follow Chanel and keep up with all of her sexy looks on Instagram.