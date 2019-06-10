‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jeremy Calvert Shares Throwback Photo Of Daughter After Spending Time With Ex Leah Messer

Will Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer ever get back together? The former Teen Mom 2 couple has sparked rumors of a rekindled romance in recent months and, according to a report from OK! Magazine, the two recently spent some time together.

Leah posted to her Instagram story that the two spent some time together last week with their daughter, Addie, who is 6-years-old. The article points out that there appeared to be cameras rolling, and that MTV may have been there gathering footage for the new season of Teen Mom 2.

After spending time together, Jeremy took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself with his daughter. The photo, posted to Instagram, shows Jeremy holding Addie, who is just a baby. Alongside the photo, he included the caption, “Awhhhh I miss baby addie… now she can back talk and argue lmao.”

While Leah has admitted that she and Jeremy are co-parenting well together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source told Hollywood Life that the mom of three had “no plans” to reunite with her ex. However, the source also claims that, when it comes to their relationship, Leah says “never say never.”

“Leah and Jeremy know that fans would love to see them get back together. However, Leah considers herself single at the moment, and has no plans of getting back together with Jeremy. What the future holds — nobody really knows. But, for now, they’re just really good friends. They talk daily.”

Audiences were introduced to Leah Messer on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Leah learned that she was expecting twins with her then boyfriend, Corey Simms. The two eventually married and tried to make their relationship work for their girls, but ended up divorcing. Leah then moved on with Jeremy Calvert, and their relationship and subsequent marriage played out on Teen Mom 2. The couple welcomed their daughter Addie together, but the couple eventually divorced.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans were introduced to Leah’s boyfriend Jason Jordan. Jason was much older than Leah, but the relationship seemed to work. Although the couple appeared happy, they eventually called it quits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Leah admitted that the relationship with Jason “wasn’t great,” and said that she and Jason “weren’t great together.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently came to a close, but the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B, which will air at a later date.