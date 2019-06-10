Larsa Pippen Pops Out Of Miniscule Hot Pink Swimsuit

Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian had themselves a sun-filled Sunday.

As fans of the social media sensation are well aware, Pippen and Kardashian share an incredibly close friendship with one another, oftentimes taking vacations together and hanging out at each other’s houses as well. Yesterday, Pippen took to Instagram to share a few videos of her Sunday Funday with fans, while wowing them in a skimpy little swimsuit.

In the short video clip that was posted on her story for her 1.8 million-plus followers, Larsa snaps a selfie video in the mirror to show fans her sexy wardrobe for the day. As she panned the camera up and down her body, fans were treated to a great view of Pippen’s fit figure. While clad in a pink one-piece swimsuit, Pippen wears her long locks pulled back in a high bun, while accessorizing the look with a gorgeous necklace. The mother of four looks incredible in the low-cut one-piece that leaves little to the imagination — showing off tons of cleavage.

The middle of the swimsuit features a cut-out, which shows off Larsa’s toned and tanned abs. The unique suit also features a tie that goes around Pippen’s waist and ties in the front. And the tiny number hits all the way up the 44-year-old’s thigh, offering a view of her fit and fabulous legs. The first clip is the only one in the series that Larsa appears in, though she also shares a number of other clips from the day.

In one of the short videos, Larsa walks out by the pool, giving fans a glimpse of the perfect California weather. Another video in the series shows Larsa’s daughter, Sophia, and Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, jumping on the in-ground trampoline together. Last year, the mother of one made headlines for a number of reasons, including for her divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen. While some people accused Pippen of cheating, others accused her of being a gold-digger amid all the divorce drama.

But Larsa ended up setting the record straight, slamming rumors of infidelity and everything else in a post on Instagram, according to Us Weekly.

Loading...

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him.” Pippen then went on to claim that she has had money all of her life and is definitely not a gold digger.

Larsa and Scottie share four children together.