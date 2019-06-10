Lil’ Kim On Janet Jackson After Meeting Her In Vegas: ‘I’m So In Love With This Woman’

Rap legend Lil’ Kim has shared her meet-and-greet photo with Janet Jackson while expressing the love she has for her.

Last month, Jackson kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency titled “Metamorphosis.” All the shows will take place at the Park Theater. After wrapping up the first leg, Lil’ Kim shared the photo she and Janet took backstage behind an official meet-and-greet backdrop. The pair look great and cool as ever. Kim is wearing an all-black outfit with some white detailing on it. She appears to be wearing a long sleeved crop top that shows off her midriff slightly. She has matched the look with some skin tight pants and jeweled heels. The “Lighters Up” hitmaker is also clutching onto a YSL purse. She is striking a fierce pouty pose into the camera lens while owning long dark hair.

Janet, on the other hand, is wearing an all-denim jumpsuit, looking super cute. She has paired this look up with fresh white trainers that look like they’ve come straight out of the box. Her hair is long, red, and curly and is reminiscent of The Velvet Rope era from 1997.

For her caption, Kim shares that she is so in love with Janet and adds the emoji that has heart-eyes.

Within a day of uploading the image, it has been liked by over 91,000 users.

Her followers were relieved to see the two photographed together and took to the comments section to share their love for the photo.

“WHEN QUEENS LINK UP! Legends supporting legends!” a Lil’ Kim fan page wrote.

“Two legends? We have to stan,” another shared.

“I AM SO IN LOVE WITH THIS PICTURE!!!!! Two women I adored growing up. We love you Queen Kim and Queen Janet,” a passionate user mentioned.

Recently, Kim shared the album artwork for her upcoming album, 9, per The Inquisitr. On the cover, she is wearing a Louis Vuitton black hat and a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads. She is wearing a crop top, showing a lot of skin while wearing high-waisted lace underwear. There is a lot of white fur surrounding her neck and hands as the “Magic Stick” icon is pouting her lips and pulling a strong pose.

The album will be her fifth studio album release and her first in 14 years. She announced during one of her performances that it was due out in May but it didn’t get released then. There has yet to be an update about when it’s getting released.

As for Janet, the second leg of her Vegas residency will continue on July 24 and is scheduled to finish on August 17.