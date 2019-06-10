Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Wows In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Doutzen is leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy leopard-print thong bikini.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest bikini look. The stunning Dutch superstar proudly showed off a whole lot of skin while hitting the beach during a trip to Ibiza where the 34-year-old mom of two revealed her tan in a pretty skimpy leopard-print thong two-piece as she hit the beach.

Doutzen, who modelled for the popular lingerie brand as an Angel for six years between 2008 until 2014, spent her Saturday afternoon wading into the water as she enjoyed the Ibiza sunshine on June 8.

New candid paparazzi photos shared by The Daily Mail had the gorgeous supermodel rocking the seriously skimpy bikini look while her long blonde hair was tied up into a bun on the top of her head. Kroes’ seriously toned middle and long legs were both on full display as she walked around in the ocean, covering her eyes with a pair of small retro-looking shades.

Doutzen appeared to be giving the world a look at her stunning natural beauty while enjoying the sunshine on the European island, as she seemed to forgo the makeup and go bare faced for her fun beach trip. She also rocked a floppy sunhat with the top cut out as enjoyed a paddle in the blue waters.

Doutzen Kroes exhibits her toned physique on Ibiza beach https://t.co/HCJlAgC8IK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 10, 2019

The star also showed off her insane bikini body in the animal-print two-piece on her Instagram account, sharing a story that featured her getting in a workout in her swimwear alongside two of her girlfriends.

Kroes was previously giving fans a look at her amazing body in a white string bikini last month, as The Inquisitr reported.

The Inquisitr also shared snaps of the gorgeous model rocking a polka-dot bikini during a bikini photo shoot for the Dutch fashion brand Hunkemoller, which specialises in lingerie and swimwear.

Kroes previously opened up about how she has to stay in great shape for her job as one of the world’s most recognizable models, admitting that she knows she has to hit the gym to rock a bikini because candid photos don’t get retouched in the same way that professional photo shoot snaps do.

Loading...

“If you have a Victoria’s Secret picture it’s retouched, but paparazzi don’t retouch so it makes it even more pressure when there are photographers on the beach,” she told Grazia Daily, admitting that she keeps up with the same fitness routine she does now as she did when she was a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Basically nothing has changed and I have to be in the same shape!” Doutzen then added.