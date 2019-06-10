Maluma Flashes His Abs And Chest Tattoo In Mirror Selfie

Latin hitmaker Maluma is currently taking the world by storm with his music while also making a huge impact with his Instagram photos.

The “HP” star shared a mirror selfie of himself flashing his abs which has been met with over 2.3 million likes within 20 hours of uploading the picture. In the photo, Maluma is raising his white t-shirt to show off his muscular body and his lion chest tattoo while wearing sweatpants. He’s also wearing glasses and sporting a buzzcut hairstyle.

In the comments section, Maluma’s adoring fans shared their thoughts on the image.

“Slow down Papi,” the Queen of Pop, Madonna wrote.

“Be my baby daddy,” a fan demanded.

“I’m calling the police omg,” another said.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” a passionate user said in cap locks.

On Instagram, Maluma has over 42.8 million followers.

This year, he attended his first ever Met Gala event. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Maluma was representing Jeremy Scott on the night, who is the creative director for Moschino. He wore a smart-fitted white tux suit which was covered in sparkly tassels. The singer had shaved his head for the occasion and he had dyed his hair a white, blonde color. Without a surprise, his fans swooned over his look on social media as couldn’t get enough of his look, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

The lead single from Madonna’s upcoming 14th studio album, Madame X, features Maluma. The track titled “Medellin” has been streamed over 21.5 million times on Spotify alone. Its music video has been watched over 28 million times and can be watched on Madonna’s official YouTube channel. In one of the scenes, she licks Maluma’s toe, which The Inquisitr also previously reported.

Throughout his career, Maluma has collaborated with many familiar names — Fifth Harmony, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, and Anitta.

In 2012, he released his debut album, Magia. Three years later, his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, was the beginning of his worldwide recognition. His third album, F.A.M.E., cemented his status and won him his first Latin Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

Last month, he released his latest studio album 11:11. The album contains collaborations with Ricky Martin, Madonna, Ty Dolla $ign, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lennox, Sech, Chencho, and Farina. So far, the record has peaked at No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the U.S. Top Latin Albums chart. It has also charted at No. 6 in Spain and Switzerland. The lead single, “HP” has been streamed over 184 million times. Currently, he has over 27.2 million monthly listeners on the app.