Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight In Random Twitter Post

Justin Bieber took to Twitter with a bizarre request — to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight.

The singer posted a very random tweet on Sunday, in which he challenged the Mission Impossible star to a MMA fight. Bieber wrote, “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?” tagging UFC boss Dana White in the post, which prompted fans to wonder if he was actually serious or not.

Despite being 30 years older than the Canadian heart-throb, Cruise is known for being incredibly fit and doing all of his own stunts in his action movies, so it is unlikely the Biebs would even have a chance in a Mixed Martial Arts confrontation with him. According to Hollywood Life, many wondered what exactly was going through the pop star’s mind, with one Twitter user asking, “Literally, what?” while others quickly determined his fate by saying, “We don’t like your odds, Justin..” and “I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up.”

Even UFC star Conor McGregor joined in on the fun, offering to host the high-profile theoretical fight. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” he joked on Twitter.

Other fans took the opportunity to take a jab at the 25-year-old, with one follower commenting, “I wanna challenge user justinbieber to release his 5th studio album.” The playful hint comes amid requests from many fans for Bieber to drop new music, as he has been enjoying a career break since the release of his last album, Purpose, in 2015.

However, there’s a reason why he has been staying away from the spotlight. Bieber has been open about his struggles with mental health, and after experiencing extreme anxiety and unhappiness during his last world tour, he decided to take a break to focus on his wellbeing, as well as his relationship with model Hailey Baldwin, whom he married back in September last year.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me,” Justin wrote on Instagram in March this year.

He has slowly been getting back to the limelight, making a cameo during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set this year, and has recently collaborated with fellow pop artist Ed Sheeran, which may mean that he is ready to release new music some time in the near future.