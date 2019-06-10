Lisa Rinna Explains Why She Reached Out To Apologize To Brandi Glanville, Dishes On ‘The Wrath Of Vanderpump’

Rinna admits she and her co-stars were wrong about the way in which they treated Brandi Glanville.

Lisa Rinna regrets how she treated Brandi Glanville years ago after she was ousted by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast following a highly-publicized feud with Lisa Vanderpump.

During a recent taping of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, Rinna confirmed she recently apologized to Glanville for her behavior and opened up about what Camille Grammer recently deemed “the wrath of Vanderpump.”

“After going through and watching what’s gone on this season I picked up the phone one day and I just called Brandi Glanville,” Rinna revealed, according to a June 8 report from All About the Real Housewives. “I said I gotta tell ya, you were right.”

Last Tuesday, as the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 featured a return appearance from Glanville — who was seen enjoying a couple of drinks with Denise Richards — Glanville took to her Twitter page and claimed Vanderpump had attempted to ruin her life after their Season 4 falling out. In response to the tweet, Rinna said that while she doesn’t think Vanderpump ruined Glanville’s life, she agreed that Vanderpump “severely damaged it.”

Rinna then said that when it comes to “the wrath of Vanderpump,” she completely understands the way in which Vanderpump’s enemies are targeted, especially after experiencing death threats throughout Season 9.

As for how Glanville reacted to Rinna’s apology, she was admittedly surprised by her phone call. However, after spending “at least half an hour” on the phone, Glanville said Rinna was “so kind” and “amazing.”

“She was just like ‘I know now everything that you went through and I feel horrible for not having your back,'” Glanville shared. “It just felt good that someone got it finally.”

Glanville then said that she enjoyed seeing Rinna speak her truth during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, especially considering she’s wanted to do just that for so long.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump and Glanville struck up a friendship with one another after Glanville joined the cast for Season 2. But after Glanville suggested she had been manipulated by Vanderpump during Season 4, the couple had a falling out and never ultimately reconciled. Then, during Season 5, Vanderpump and Glanville butted heads over the nature of a “love tap” Glanville gave her while reenacting a scene from The Love Boat during a cast trip to Amsterdam.

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.