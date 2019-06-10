Samantha Mumba Shows No Sign Of Ageing After Nostalgic Mighty Hoopla Performance

Irish star Samantha Mumba performed at Mighty Hoopla over the weekend at Brockwell Park in London and brought back a lot of nostalgic memories for the audience who attended.

The “Always Come Back To Your Love” hitmaker has kept a fairly low profile over the years but is ready to make a return to music, according to Official Charts. She expressed to The Sun that her new music is about how amazing women are.

“I’ve been really conscious not to really focus on men or relationship songs,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s more about how amazing we are as women and that’s the focus, that female empowerment. I don’t want it to all be about guys, there’s enough of that!”

It has been announced that she has been working with MNEK on the project. His body of work boasts hits for Beyonce, Zara Larsson, Little Mix, and Dua Lipa to name a few.

During Mumba’s set, she performed five of her most loved hit songs from back in the day, per Setlist.fm.

1. “Gotta Tell You”

2. “Body II Body”

3. “Lately”

4. “Always Come Back To Your Love”

5. “Baby, Come Over (This Is Our Night)”

The songstress performed in a sparkly number that was very eye-catching. The 36-year-old hasn’t aged a day and looks nothing short of amazing. Samantha wore a jeweled skin-colored leotard and wore a ripped denim jacket over the top that also had jeweled detailing on the sleeves and collar.

Mumba rose to fame in 2000 when she released her debut single “Gotta Tell You” which was a global smash. The song topped the charts in Ireland and New Zealand while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in Australia, and No. 4 in the U.S. The album that went by the same name as her debut single peaked at No. 4 in Ireland, No. 9 in the U.K. and No. 57 in the U.S.

In total, she achieved six top 10 singles in the U.K. — “Gotta Tell You,” “Body II Body,” “Always Come Back To Your Love,” “Baby, Come Over (This Is Our Night),” “Lately,” and “I’m Right Here.”

Samantha to date has only released one studio album and a compilation that contains a range of her back catalog.

In 2008, she took part in Dancing On Ice and was eliminated third. She made her film debut in 2002 in the movie The Time Machine and has since appeared in many Irish independent films.

She and her husband, Torray Scales, got married in 2012 and have one daughter together. In 2015, she gave birth to her first child, Sage.