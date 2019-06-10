Jamelia Cements Superstar Status By Drawing In Huge Crowd At Mighty Hoopla

“Superstar” hitmaker Jamelia made an appearance at Mighty Hoopla over the weekend and performed to over 24,000 people at Brockwell Park in London. The British-singer songwriter hadn’t performed on stage for a long time due to having her daughter, True.

The mom of 3 admitted that she was worried about performing to such a big crowd and that she nearly pulled out several times due to self-doubt. The “Call Me” songstress revealed that her friends and loved ones made her realize that she was capable of getting on stage again and made her feel re-ignited and re-energized.

Other acts on the Mighty Hoopla line up included the likes of Tove Lo, Samantha Mumba, All Saints, and Chaka Khan.

For Jamelia’s set, she performed a range of hits and a couple of covers. She opened her set by strutting onto the stage to her top 10 single, “Beware of the Dog.” Like shown in her Instagram upload, the crowd went crazy for the U.K. household name.

According to Setlist.fm, her setlist consisted of six songs:

1. “Beware Of The Dog”

2. “Something About You”

3. Thank You

4. Crazy (Gnarls Barkley cover)

5. Hey Ya! (OutKast cover)

6. Superstar

For her appearance, Jamelia showed off her signature legs in a wore a black bra and short leather skirt. She accessorized the look with a black, see-through lace garment that went over the top of her outfit. She matched the all-black look with some high heels while owning her natural hair tied up.

In her video uploads on her official Instagram, it’s clear that Jamelia is still very much truly loved, despite not releasing an album since 2006. The huge crowd sang were dancing and singing along to her classic hits and it was clear she was feeding off of their energy.

Jamelia rose to fame in 2000 when she released her debut album, Drama. The album contained four singles and achieved her first top 10 single, “Money” featuring Beenie Man. The song peaked at No. 5.

Her second studio album, Thank You, cemented her as one of the U.K.’s most recognized artists. The album peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. album charts and has been certified platinum. The second single release from the campaign, “Superstar” was a worldwide success and remains her signature anthem. In Australia and New Zealand, the track topped the singles chart while peaking at No. 3 in the U.K., Austria, and France. The album title track, “Thank You”, is currently her highest charting single in the U.K., reaching No. 2.

Her last album, Walk With Me, was released in 2006 and contained two more top 10 singles — “Something About You” and “Beware of the Dog.”

In total, Jamelia has achieved seven top 10 singles in the U.K. and has been nominated for eight BRIT Awards.