‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Says Ex Gary Shirley Is Like ‘Part Of The Family’

Amber Portwood has been sharing her life on MTV’s Teen Mom OG for a decade and, over the past ten years, fans have watched her ups and downs. While she has been through a lot of drama, including with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, the mom of two recently opened up to E! News and admitted that things with Gary are going great and that it is like he is “part of the family.”

Talking about the co-parenting relationship that she has with Gary, Amber said, “Honestly, it’s really good. It’s like he’s just part of the family.”

Amber admits that looking at Gary as part of the family has been beneficial in helping the relationship go well.

“I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way too and now we’re always in each other’s lives because of Leah.”

Together, Amber and Gary share their 10-year-old daughter, Leah. The couple were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. That is where they found out they were expecting a child together. Although the relationship between the two was tumultuous, they tried to make things work the best they could. Eventually, things spiraled downward with the couple separating and Amber spending time in prison. Upon her release, though, the reality show star worked hard to turn her life around and to be a great mom for her daughter.

Now, Amber is in a relationship with boyfriend Andrew Glennon and the two share one son together, baby James. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber admitted that her son knows her ex as “Uncle Gary.”

Amber admitted that she also has a good relationship with Gary’s wife, Kristina. The two women have gone to events together and work together to be there for Leah. Amber even admits that everyone takes vacations together.

Of course, just because they all get along great now, Amber recognizes that it hasn’t always been that way and understands that it took time to get to this place.

“It definitely took a while but I think people just have to grow and be mature and they’ll figure it out in the end.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere Monday night on MTV. The premiere will be two hours long and will give fans a look into the lives of Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd and catch them up on what has been going on since viewers last saw them on their screens.