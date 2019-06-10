Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In On Kyle Richards Reconciliation: ‘She Had Her Chance’

Kyle Richards may have missed her chance at reconciling with Lisa Vanderpump.

Just over a week after Vanderpump called it quits with her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles restaurateur spoke to Hollywood Life about her potential reconciliation with Richards and seemed to suggest her former co-star missed her chance at mending their relationship.

“I think she had that chance,” Vanderpump told the outlet on June 9.

According to Vanderpump, her last encounter with Richards occurred on the day before her birthday, 10 months ago, and, as fans saw on the show, it wasn’t pretty. In fact, after Richards informed Vanderpump that she and her co-stars felt Vanderpump was involved in a negative story leaked to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley, Richards was thrown out of her home by her husband, Ken Todd.

Although Richards did send a text message to Vanderpump on the day after their verbal spat, Vanderpump wasn’t convinced that her effort to reach out were genuine. Instead, she seemed to be under the impression that Richards reached out only in an effort to rehash things with her for the cameras of the Bravo TV reality series.

“When people say they’ve reached out — When people reaching out to you to film on camera, that’s not really — ‘Do come meet us for drinks, oh by the way, the cameras are there.’ That’s a different scenario,” she explained.

Also during her interview with Hollywood Life, Vanderpump made it clear that she was completely sure about her decision to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons and not looking back on her past drama with her co-stars.

“I think 9 seasons — I’ve done 300 episodes of reality television, that’s a lot. I think 9 seasons it was good, it’s just a shame it ended like that,” she said. “The negativity and the nastiness is something I’ve never thought anybody should have to endure.”

Vanderpump and Richards haven’t seen one another in almost a year and when it comes to the rest of the cast, Vanderpump doesn’t appear to have seen any of her former co-stars since 2018, aside from part-time star Camille Grammer, who attended the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, earlier this year.

As fans may have seen, Vanderpump shared a photo of herself and Grammer on Instagram on April 1.

The Rea Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.