Yolanda Hadid, 55, Pulls Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Beach Photo

The former 'RHOBH' star is flashing some serious skin in her two-piece in Tahiti.

Yolanda Hadid is proving that looking flawless in a bikini most definitely doesn’t come with an age limit. The 55-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who’s mom to Bella and Gigi Hadid, showed off her insane bikini body in a new photo posted to her Instagram account over the weekend as she soaked up the sunshine during a trip to Tahiti.

Yolanda could be seen slightly pulling down her bikini bottoms with her thumbs as she posed for the camera in her pretty skimpy black bikini while taking a walk into the crystal blue ocean. The former model, who appeared as a full-time housewife on the Bravo reality show between 2012 and 2016, shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark round shades on her eyes.

The Dutch star had her blonde hair scraped back away from her face as she pulled on her tiny bikini bottoms with gold embellishments while shooting a very sultry look towards the camera for the June 8 upload.

In the caption, Hadid told her more than 3 million followers that she was actually celebrating World Ocean Day.

Understandably, Yolanda’s millions of fans couldn’t get over just how stunning the mom of three looked in her two-piece swimwear look and flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the gorgeous reality star for her skin-baring photo.

“Inspiring lady and class act!” one fan commented on the stunning new upload, while a second told her on Instagram that she’s a “Gorgeous human.”

Others just couldn’t believe Yolanda celebrated her 55th birthday back in January after seeing her flaunting her amazing body, including her seriously toned middle.

“You better Werk that body!!!!!! Flawless!!!” one person said. Another added in relation to the star looking years younger than her actual age, “You look 35 for damn sake…” with a fire emoji.

Hadid has spoken out about the hard work she puts into her body in various interviews in the past, also sharing how she tries to stay healthy while battling Lyme disease.

“I’m no saint—I love pizza, sweets and wine as much as everyone else, but I have such sensitivities to these foods that it’s almost not worth the price to pay,” she told Nine Honey back in 2017.

“However, I do indulge once in a while because I believe we should enjoy everything, as long as it’s in moderation,” she added of how she keeps a balanced diet.

Hadid also told the site at the time that swimming is a big way she keeps her body looking so fit and toned even into her mid-50s after discovering it’s one of the few exercises she could keep up during her Lyme disease battle.

“Swimming has been very valuable for re-strengthening my body after Lyme knocked my socks off. It really was the only form of exercise that didn’t send me back to bed for days on end,” Yolanda shared with the outlet during the interview two years ago.

She then continued of hitting the water, “Now, swimming helps me stay in shape and the sensation of moving my body through the water is relaxing and part of my meditation.”