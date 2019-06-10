Maci Bookout On Marriage With Taylor McKinney: ‘It’s Pretty Incredible That We Still Love Each Other’

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been together since 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and together the two have been through a lot. In fact, in a new interview with E! News, the Teen Mom OG star admits that it is “pretty incredible” that the two are still in love after everything they have been through. However, the two are still very much in love and their relationship is stronger than ever as the new season of Teen Mom OG sets to air Monday night on MTV.

“I could look at Taylor now and think back to when we first started dating or before we were married and he’s still the same person but he’s also different in many ways. When you think of everything we’ve been through, it’s pretty incredible that we still love each other.”

The two met in 2012 and, at the time, Maci admits that Taylor didn’t know who she was. She explained that he soon figured it out, but that he never treated her differently because of it. Maci liked being treated normal by someone who “didn’t care” that she was on a television show. The two dated long distance for nearly two years since Taylor lived in Texas and Maci was in Tennessee. However, Taylor eventually moved to Tennessee to be with Maci and the two tied the knot in 2016. The two have had two children together. Along with Maci’s son Bentley from her relationship with Ryan Edwards, she has son Maverick and daughter Jayde with Taylor.

While they have had some wonderful times as a couple, they have also had to deal with some not so good times, including with her ex Ryan Edwards who was recently released from jail. At one point, Maci and her husband even had to seek out restraining orders against her ex, but Maci admits that through everything, Taylor has been supportive.

Loading...

Maci explained that Taylor is very protective of his family and that dealing with the drama when he was unable to really do anything was difficult. She said he he wasn’t angry, but admitted that Taylor was frustrated as there wasn’t too much he could do about the impact Ryan had on Taylor’s family. However, Maci says that counseling and therapy have helped and that Taylor just being there for her has “helped.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere Monday night on MTV. The episode will be 2-hours long and show fans what the cast have been up to since they were last on viewers screens.