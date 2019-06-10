‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Admits She ‘Doesn’t Need’ Tyler Baltierra: ‘I Can Do This On My Own’

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on MTV Monday night and fans are excited to catch up with the cast including Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. On the last season of the show, fans learned that the long-time couple had decided to do live separately. According to Us Weekly, a sneak-peek for the season premiere shows Catelynn opening up about the separation and revealing that she thinks it was “good” for her.

“I think it was good for me, looking back at it now, realizing if he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever. I’ll be sad but I don’t f—king need you. I can do this on my own.”

Together, Catelynn and Tyler have two daughters at home. They care for 4-year-old Novalee and their newborn daughter, Vaeda. However, if she were to be a single mom, Catelynn revealed that she could do it.

“If you were to leave, I could be a mom and be a bada** mom and not even give a s***,” Catelynn said.

Catelynn then makes a stunning revelation about her relationship with Tyler and says, “I want you forever but I don’t need you.”

Viewers were introduced to Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. The young couple made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption.

The cameras continued to follow Catelynn and Tyler as they shared their stories on Teen Mom OG which included showing them get married as well as welcoming their daughter, Nova. Their journey, including all their ups and downs, have been featured on the show.

As Catelynn and Tyler prepare to return to the hit MTV show for another season, their segments this year will show new stages of their journey including introducing their newborn daughter Vaeda into their family. The couple’s relationship will also be talked about as clear from the new preview.

Teen Mom OG has been on the air for a decade and has shared the stories of, not only Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but also Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast last season after Farrah Abraham was let go from the show and while she hasn’t been sharing her story nearly as long, fans are excited to follow more of her story which shows her co-parenting with the father of her daughter, Cory Wharton.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday night on MTV.