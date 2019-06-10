Demi Rose Busts Out Of Racy Sheer Corset As She Steps Out In L.A.

Demi Rose is back in the United States, and she made sure to make her presence noticeable by stepping out in an outrageously revealing outfit on Sunday.

The model visited the celebrity hotspot Tao restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she put on an eye-popping display when she attended the official dinner organized by fashion brand Oh Polly. Demi rocked a figure-hugging black minidress, which featured a corseted top that had semi-sheer details, allowing her to show off major skin. The racy number also had a super-revealing neckline, which offered a peek at her world-famous ample cleavage, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The skintight outfit also let her parade her slim waist and curvy booty down the streets of L.A., and she paired it with some matching black strappy heels as well as a small black shoulder purse. The 24-year-old sported a classy 1950s-inspired hairdo, wearing her long brunette locks down in large curls with a side part. She also donned a full face of makeup, including some dark eyeshadow and lush eyelashes, plenty of contour and highlighter, and some nude lipstick color on her full lips. She smiled and happily posed for the paparazzi as she strutted down the street, making her way to the star-studded event.

The British beauty, who first rose to stardom when she dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, is clearly enjoying being back in the City of Angels, as she also took to her Instagram page earlier in the day to post a snap of herself enjoying a healthy lunch at Il Pastaio. In the photo, Demi smiled as she prepared to dig into a plate of grilled fish and vegetables, proving that her insane figure is only attainable by following a strict diet — even when on vacation.

In fact, Demi is a keen traveler, so she has to make sure she applies the same healthy lifestyle rules when she is abroad that she does when at home in London. Aside from eating a balanced diet, she also enjoys staying active when on vacation, often hitting the hotel gym or going on hikes.

Loading...

“One of my number one favorite things to do is travel and explore. Here I did the Masada hike. Masada is south of the Dead Sea. It is famous for a mighty fortress largely built by King Herod the Great. The view from up top was breathtaking!” she captioned one of her Instagram photos from her recent trip to Israel.