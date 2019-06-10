Christina Milian Dons Sizzling Red Cut-Out Swimsuit, Gives A Serious Close-Up Of Her Curves

Christina's sizzling in a pretty revealing red animal-print swimsuit.

Christina Milian is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest sizzling swimsuit snap on social media. Taking to her official Instagram account over the weekend, the ageless beauty proudly showed off her flawless figure in a very skimpy cut-out one-piece swimsuit while she sipped on a very well-deserved glass of wine in the sunshine.

Christina began the video by giving fans a serious close-up of her stunning curves, leaning over the camera in her revealing red leopard-print swimwear which featured a large cut-out across the torso and a very high-cut bottom that stretched as high as her waist to show off her slim hips.

The 37-year-old looked years younger than her age as she chatted with her almost 5 million followers on the social media site. She had her long brunette hair tied up into a messy bun on the top of her head and a pair of dangling silver earrings in both ears.

“Happy Saturday!” she told her fans, before also wishing them a “Happy Rosè Day” as she tipped her glass of wine and a “Happy Pride Month.”

Wearing rose tinted round shades on her eyes, Milian then continued, “be safe, don’t drink and drive and have a good time” as she struck a few poses in her very sexy swimwear.

The video has been viewed more than 940,000 times since she first shared it on her account, and her 4.9 million followers just couldn’t help but gush over how stunning Christina look as she enjoyed the sunshine.

“Happy body goals day too babe @christinamilian,” one fan told her in the comments section. Another simply wrote, “You in red” alongside three fire emojis.

In the caption, Milian – who’s dating French singer Matt Pokora – revealed that the sexy swimsuit look was the Cleopatra Drawstring High Leg Swimsuit from her line, House of Fine Gold. She also confirmed that her uber-glam earrings were the Rosary Earrings, also available from the swimwear and jewelry collection.

This is far from the first time Milian has treated her followers to a good look at her bikini body, though.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared photos of the “Whatever U Want” singer flaunting her curves in a green bikini during a sunny beach photo shoot for House of Fine Gold.

But while it’s pretty obvious that a whole lot of hard work in the gym has gone into Christina’s toned figure, she previously admitted that she goes through phases when it comes to her workouts.

“Sometimes I get completely focused and I’ll go in and work out — sometimes even twice a day— at least three times a week because I’m so excited and really into it,” she told Essence of her on/off approach to exercise.

“There’s other times when my schedule gets really crazy and I have to figure out when to fit it in. And then sometimes I’m just lazy— and it’s okay to be lazy. That’s balance for me,” she then added.