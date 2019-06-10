OJ Simpson Says He’s In A ‘No Negative Zone’ 25 Years After Ex-Wife Nicole Brown’s Murder

The former NFL star lives a quiet life in Nevada.

O.J. Simpson says he has no interest in reliving June 12, 1994, the worst day of his life. Twenty-five years after he went from NFL Hall of Famer to murder suspect, the former football star says he has moved on to a “no negative zone” as he rebuilds his life in Las Vegas.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Simpson revealed that he is now living a happy life in Nevada. Upon the 25th anniversary of the shocking murders of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman, O.J. vows to “never revisit” that horrific day ever again.

“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

While he was famously acquitted in the murder trial of his ex-wife and Goldman, O.J. Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison a for a robbery-kidnapping conviction after he was charged for trying to steal back his own sports memorabilia. O.J. was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in late 2017 and decided to stay in the Las Vegas area, despite what “happened” to him there.

“The town has been good to me. Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here.”

OJ Simpson reveals how he is revelling in retired life in Vegas playing golf each day https://t.co/P1Aj8ri64n — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 10, 2019

Simpson also told the AP he golfs daily with a club of “retired guys.” The 71-year-old football legend recently had a knee replacement and Lasik eye surgery. While he is still on parole for the robbery conviction, Simpson occasionally travels to Florida to spend time with Justin and Sydney, his now-grown kids with the late Nicole Brown. Meanwhile, his oldest daughter, Arnelle, lives with him. Simpson says his life today is “fine” and that he lives on pensions.

While Simpson has kept a low profile since his prison release, he made a surprise cameo last year on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series, Who is America? During a bizarre chat with the disguised comic, Simpson maintained his innocence, although he did laugh a Cohen’s inappropriate references to the Murder Trial of the Century.

Loading...

Cohen, who was disguised as Italian billionaire Gio Monaldo, told The Daily Beast‘s Last Laugh podcast that he was confident he would be able to get O.J. Simpson to confess to murder on the hidden camera show. The Showtime star explained that because Simpson can’t leave Las Vegas, Who Is America? producers lured him to the interview with the phony promise of a meeting with an Arab sheik who wanted to give him a deal that would be worth a lot of money.

Cohen also revealed that he trained up with an FBI interrogator before the interview with Simpson.

“They have a technique for breaking down criminals and getting them to confess,” Cohen said. “So within the interview, and it was quite nerve-wracking, I asked him about 45 times whether he had murdered anyone and he was getting increasingly frustrated.”

Still, O.J. Simpson held his ground and no confession was made.