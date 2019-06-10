‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam Are Still Married, The Annulment Is Invalid

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage is valid. The couple signed the annulment documents, and gave them to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to file, but it seems as if they are still legally married. How will this impact any future decisions they make?

Hope Sacrifices Her Marriage For The Children

Hope was willing to sacrifice her marriage for the sake of the children. As far as she was concerned, she was withholding Liam from the girls, and she wanted them to have full access to him. Since she plans to never have a child again, she thought that it was only fair to allow him to be a father to the girls. She did not want to deprive him of fatherhood at her expense.

She then pushed Carter to draw up the annulment papers as soon as possible. Even though Carter cautioned her not to rush the process, Thomas encouraged her to push forward. She agreed with Thomas, and asked him to expedite the process. Carter served Liam with the annulment papers, and they signed it off. They affirmed their love for each other, and cried after they put pen to paper. As far as they were concerned, their union was over.

Hope & Liam’s Annulment Loophole

However, Carter mentioned that he was filing their annulment petition on the grounds of physical incapacity, per SheKnows Soaps. Since Hope felt that she could not have any children, this would meet the legal requirements for the petition to be granted.

Although Hope does not believe that she can have children, this is far from the truth. Not only is she physically capable of having children, but she and Liam already have a daughter. Steffy Forrester is raising their Beth as her newly adopted daughter, Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Therefore, their petition does not satisfy the requirements for an annulment due to physical incapacity. The fact that Hope and Liam have a child automatically voids the annulment. Hope and Liam are still legally married, even though they do not know it.

Hope & Liam’s Future On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas wants to have a family with Hope. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) already sees her as the maternal figure in his life, and Thomas wants to make it official. It appears that the relationship between the little boy and Hope may deepen, which could complicate matters should the truth be revealed.

Liam is set to move in with Steffy and the girls. Although Steffy chose herself, she is definitely not over her ex-husband. Will the two rekindle their love, now that Liam is “single?”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.