‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Part 2, Episode 7 Spoilers: Secrets Under Yeager’s Basement Finally Revealed

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 7 started with Armin Arlert dreaming of a one-eyed Colossal Titan. Armin woke up and saw Sasha Blaus beside him crying in pain. A few seconds after, Eren Yeager immediately headed to Armin’s location and hugged him tightly. Survey Corps Captain Levi Ackerman also arrived and fired the smoke signal to alert their allies scattered at the Shiganshina District.

Levi realized that Armin doesn’t remember everything that happened. He ordered Eren to tell all the truth. Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 7 featured Armin regretting the Survey Corps’ decision to revive him instead of Erwin. Armin believes that humanity has a better chance of winning the battle against the Titans if they still have Erwin as their leader. Hange Zoe, who was appointed as the new Survey Corps commander, shared the same sentiment as Armin, saying that they should have used the Titan injection on Erwin.

However, Hange believes that Levi made the right decision and told Armin that they should move forward and never let Erwin’s sacrifice go to waste. Armin started to calm down after hearing the encouraging words from Levi and Hange. After gathering all the surviving members of the Survey Corps, they resumed their mission to uncover the secrets under the Yeager’s basement.

Levi commanded Sasha, Connie Springer, Jean Kirstein, Armin, and one of the new recruits to guard the wall, while he, Hange, Eren, and Mikasa Ackerman headed to the Yeager’s house. While Eren and Mikasa are on their way to the place they once called home, they remembered the first time the Colossal Titan and the Armored Titan appeared at the Shiganshina District.

Upon reaching their house, Eren and Mikasa searched for the hidden entrance to the Yeager’s basement. The first door they saw was locked. They tried to use the key Grisha Yeager gave Eren when he was young. However, the key doesn’t fit with the door lock which made Levi decide to open it by force. At first, the Yeager’s basement only looked like a simple library filled with books about medicines.

However, Mikasa discovered a drawer with a lock. Eren used the key and succeeded to open it. They found three books in which they believe contain the secrets of the world they are currently in and a way to beat the Titans. The first page of the book showed a “photograph” of a young Grisha together with a woman and a child.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Episode 7 featured the Survey Corps finally returning inside the walls after fulfilling their mission to reclaim the Shiganshina District. It also showed a flashback of Grisha’s childhood and the country where he grew up.