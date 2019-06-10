Constance Nunes Flaunts Massive Cleavage While Striking Sultry Pose In Barely-There Bikini At The Beach

Actress and model Constance Nunes took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday to post a photo series featuring herself alongside her co-driver Tanner Fox as they attended the 2019 Gumball 3000 – Mykonos to Ibiza.

The photos, which were taken in Nammos Mykonos at Psarou Beach, feature the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star in a tiny, black bikini that barely covers her enviable figure and emphasizes her busty chest as she poses next to her co-driver.

Famous YouTuber Tanner, wearing a simple pair of black swimming trunks, is the only one of the two that changes positions in the four-photo series, as he is shown gradually falling backwards into the tropical waters.

Constance maintains her pose, with her body facing the camera and one leg bent as she pushes out her booty and rests one hand on her upper thigh. With her long, brown locks hanging down her back to her waist, the model throws back her head and purses her pink-painted lips towards the photographer.

The car mechanic is dressed in a simple, black string bikini that leaves little of her curves to the imagination and barely covers her massive cleavage, getting her fans’ pulses racing with almost her entire side boob left bare.

In the caption, Constance leaves a shout out to the Gumball 3000, the yearly automotive road trip that travels 3000 miles through several capital cities and features a celebrity motor rally with some of the most notable drivers in the sport. It makes sense, then, that the model, who spends her time fixing up old cars, would be heading to the 2019 race to participate as a driver.

Constance’s 316,000 followers were highly amused by the photo series taken on the picturesque Greek island, making jokes about Tanner falling in the water and commenting on how stunning the model looks as usual.

One Instagram user commented, “Pretty much sums it up. What a Woman!!!” while another joked, “You can’t do that to them really young guys lol.”

Another chimed in with, “Who needs this breathtaking view when you have Constance Nunes in a bikini?”

Over the weekend, Constance announced on her Instagram account that she was super excited to reveal that she was going to be driving in the Gumball 3000 this year.

“So pumped to finally let this HUGE secret out! I’m racing in the @gumball3000 as a driver for my @hotwheelsofficialfamily with @tannerfox!”

The car model encouraged her followers to follow @hotwheelsofficial, @gumball3000, and @tannerfox to check out all the action.

The Gumball 3000 is a week-long event that takes place this year from Friday, June 7, 2019 until Saturday, June 15, 2019.