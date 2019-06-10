Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Angers Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 11, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will experience an array of emotions. Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) admission was the last thing that he was expecting to hear and he was caught off guard. He has already achieved his goal of ending Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage, but the confession throws a wrench in his plans.

Thomas forced a confession out of a nerve-wracked Flo. She told him that Hope’s daughter, Beth, was alive and well. Thomas was dumbfounded. However, Flo’s shocking revelation will be followed by another. She will tell Thomas that Beth was the baby that his sister adopted. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is raising Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) who is actually Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that Thomas won’t believe Flo initially. He will call her a liar and accuse her of making the story up. However, Flo may need to fill in the finer details for him. She could tell Thomas how Steffy ended up with Hope’s baby including the fact that Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) attended to Hope’s birth while she was on Catalina Island. He also arranged the adoption via Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) who told her daughter that her colleague had a baby to adopt.

Thomas will experience a gamut of emotions. He and his family have already bonded with Steffy’s new baby. B&B viewers will remember that he and his son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) brought some stuffed toys for the girls. He also knows that his sister adores Phoebe and thinks of her as her own.

Kelly (Zoe Pennington) has also spent a lot of time with her new sister. Ironically, Kelly and Phoebe’s relationship won’t change because they are half-sisters because they are both Liam’s daughters. At least their relationship will remain unaffected by the news.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that at first, Thomas will be stunned. He will try to wrap his mind around the fact that Hope’s baby is alive. However, his disbelief will soon turn to anger, per She Knows Soaps. Thomas will be angry for a variety of reasons. Steffy’s life will fall apart if the news comes out, Hope has suffered needlessly, and his own plan to make the blonde his own may be in jeopardy. Thomas will realize that a lot is at stake and that he needs to think about the repercussions if he tells Hope the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.