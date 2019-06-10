Britney Spears Stuns In A Pink Bikini At The Beach In Miami

Britney showed off her bikini body in a pink two-piece top with black bottoms.

Britney Spears was showing off her seriously fit figure while hitting the beach in Miami over the weekend. The stunning pop star was spotted by photographers walking hand-in-hand on the beach with her boyfriend Sam Asghari during a trip to the Sunshine State as she rocked a bright pink, string bikini top with a pair of skimpy black bottoms.

Spears kept a little more covered in her bikini look in photos published online by Metro, opting to keep a long beach cover-up over her shoulders – which she held closed with her hand. The see-through, light purple look could be seen flowing in the wind as she walked along the sand with her man, who was sporting a pair of bright blue-and-black swim shorts while flaunting his toned abs.

Despite first hitting the beach with her hair in a ponytail, candid paparazzi snaps showed Britney let her hair down as she hit a jet ski on the water during her sunny getaway with her 25-year-old boyfriend. Her long blonde hair was snapped flowing in the breeze as she took on the waves.

The singer kept her aviator shades on her eyes as she played around on the water, also keeping her cover-up on with a blue life jacket over the top while hitting the water.

.@BritneySpears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have fun jetskiing together in Miami! https://t.co/yzXBB1bZte — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 9, 2019

The latest bikini snaps came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the “Make Me…” singer was showing off even more skin in another fun bikini look.

This time ditching the cover-up to flash the flesh, paparazzi captured snaps of Spears and Asghari soaking up the sun together on a yacht.

While the male model went shirtless in a pair of red swimming shorts while on the boat with his girlfriend, Britney showed off some serious skin in a yellow, one-shoulder bikini top with a pair of black bikini bottoms. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a black baseball cap on her head and a pair of stylish aviator shades.

The loved-up couple was even photographed recreating the iconic scene from Titanic on the bow of the luxury boat, as Spears has previously confessed that the classic 1997 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is one of her favorites.

Britney’s loved-up trip to Miami comes after a difficult past few months for the star.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans of the legendary pop star had become increasingly concerned for her well-being after it was reported that she’d entered a wellness facility to focus on her mental health.

Earlier this year, Britney announced via her Twitter account that she had pulled the plug on her planned “Domination” residency shows in Las Vegas in order to be with her family amid her dad Jamie Spears’ health issues.