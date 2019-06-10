Kathy Hilton Addresses Rumors That She Will Replace Lisa Vanderpump On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The mom of Paris and Nicky Hilton is no stranger to the Bravo reality show, but did she sign on the dotted line?

Kathy Hilton is weighing in on rumors that she will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a replacement for Lisa Vanderpump next season. The sister of RHOBH star Kyle Richards was pictured canoodling with Bravo big wig Andy Cohen over the weekend, Radar Online reports. A photo posted by The Palm owner Bruce Bozzi showed Kathy, 60, having dinner at Beverly Hills’ Mr. Chow with Cohen.

Bozzi, who is godfather to Cohen’s son Benjamin, teased that Kathy Hilton has “signed on the dotted line” to be an incoming cast member on the Bravo reality show that her sister Kyle Richards has starred on since 2010. Kyle Richards commented on Bruce Bozzi’s post with a surprised, “Omg!”

Radar Online notes that Evolution Media, the producers behind RHOBH, believe Kathy Hilton, who married hotel magnate Rick Hilton in 1979 and is mother to socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton, is the perfect person to replace Lisa Vanderpump for the 10th season of the hit reality show.

Kathy Hilton would certainly bring drama to the Real Housewives franchise, especially since she and her sister Kyle were recently embroiled in a feud over the TV series American Woman. Kyle Richards produced the short-lived series which was loosely based on the life of the famous sisters’ late mother, Kathleen Dugan and it caused friction between the famous sisters.

While Kathy and Kyle have since reconciled, a family feud was showcased on RHOBH in the past when Kyle and Kathy’s sister Kim Richards’ drinking problem became a storyline. During one notable argument, Kim accused Kyle and her husband Mauricio of “stealing” a house her mother left to the sisters.

But amid rumors that she is replacing Lisa Vanderpump as the RHOBH queen bee, Kathy Hilton seemingly shut things down. The wealthy wife shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen cutting an unidentified man’s hair with what appears to be kitchen scissors.

“Rumors of me joining the Beverly Hills Housewives would interfere with my real job of cutting hair,” Hilton captioned the bizarre clip.

Several members of the RHOBH cast commented on the video with laughing emojis, including Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, LIss Rinna, and Kyle Richards.

“Who do I call for an appointment?” wrote family friend Kris Jenner.

Radar notes that Kathy Hilton was initially approached to join RHOBH prior to season 1 back in 2010. Kathy passed and instead reportedly suggested her sister Kyle, who was a child star on Little House on the Prairie and the ’70s horror film Halloween.

Still, Kathy is no stranger to reality TV herself as she hosted the NBC reality show I Want To Be a Hilton back in 2005 and appeared on her daughter Paris’ reality hit, The Simple Life. Kathy Hilton has also made cameos on several episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the past nine seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.