WWE News: Sasha Banks Likes Fan’s Tweet Criticizing Company For Its ‘Bulls**t’ Product

Since she and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 in April, Sasha Banks has not been on the company’s programming but has yet to directly comment on the creative issues that supposedly led to her ongoing hiatus. She did, however, reportedly like a disgruntled WWE fan’s tweet over the weekend, seemingly agreeing with the fan’s opinion that the company’s product is not up to its old standard.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Banks continued her trend of vaguely hinting at her frustrations with WWE in a Twitter post on Sunday morning, which saw her sharing a photo of herself looking contemplative while sitting in the corner of a wrestling ring. Although the image reportedly got a lot of her followers talking, the outlet noted that Banks got more attention for liking a tweet from a seemingly longtime WWE fan expressing their disappointment with the company’s main roster programming.

“With every passing Raw and Smackdown I grow less and less interested in the product,” the tweet read. “I’m starting to realize that I’m supporting a s**tty company for its past greatness rather than critiquing it’s [sic] current bulls**t. I can’t even sit through Raw or Smackdown anymore.”

Per WrestlingNews.co, Sasha Banks’ apparent actions likely represent the “most public admission” of her own unhappiness with WWE’s current product.

"There was nowhere to go but everywhere…" pic.twitter.com/QgGPFyE6fd — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 9, 2019

In recent weeks, WWE has received a lot of criticism from fans and wrestling journalists alike regarding a number of creative changes. Chief among these poorly received changes is WWE‘s “Wild Card Rule,” which is supposed to allow a limited number of wrestlers from one brand to make “one-night-only” appearances on the other brand’s program. But with the rule actually allowing some WWE superstars to “repetitively” cross brand lines, publications such as WrestleZone have opined that the Wild Card Rule might be the company’s way of quietly doing away with the existing brand split ahead of SmackDown Live‘s move to Fox later this year.

As a frequently mentioned example of how brand lines have blurred significantly since the Wild Card Rule was instituted, per Comic Book, Monday Night Raw star Alexa Bliss is scheduled to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a title match for the latter’s belt at WWE’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when Banks will be making her return to WWE television. However, WrestlingNews.co cited a previous report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which suggested that she had a meeting with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon at the end of May. The outlet pointed out that this could be a sign that things have improved between both sides, with Banks possibly returning to TV “sometime in the next few weeks.”