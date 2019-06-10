‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Barbara Palvin Rocks Tight Leopard Print One-Piece On Instagram

Barbara Palvin is driving Instagram wild with yet another sexy snap of herself rocking a swimsuit.

The model lends her talents to a number of brands, including Calzedonia, an Italian swimwear line that shared a stunning photo of the 25-year-old in one of their pieces on Sunday, June 9. With the sun shining down on her bronzed skin, Barbara was captured running in the sand with the clear blue ocean waves crashing to the shore behind her.

Though the scenic beach and beautiful blue sky were no doubt picturesque, fans couldn’t look past the Hungarian beauty and the eye-popping display she put on in a tight one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Barbara sent temperatures rising in the sexy number that hit two of summer’s hottest trends — animal print and neon. The hot pink suit was adorned with black and neon green leopard spots, and hugged every inch of the famous curves that she has flaunted on the Victoria’s Secret runway, as well as in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine. Its low scoop neck design provided a very busty display, while the clingy nature of the fabric highlighted her voluptuous assets and trim waist. The lower half of the number also left very little to the imagination, showing off the stunner’s curvy booty and long, toned legs.

To complete her beach day look, Barbara wore her tresses down in loose, long waves — an indication that the snap was from some time ago, as she recently chopped inches off of her hair into a chic bob cut. Her brunette locks fell messily around her face as she jogged on the beach, perfectly framing her face that was done up with lip gloss, blush, and a thick coating of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of both the clothing line and the model went absolutely wild for the steamy snap. At the time of this writing, the photo has racked up nearly 9,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Barbara Palvin is a goddess,” one person wrote, while another called her “the Hungarian beauty.”

This was not the only skin-baring snap of Babs to hit the social media platform this weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Barbara rocked another Calzedonia piece in another upload to her own Instagram account that sent pulses racing. The model stunned in a sexy red-and-blue bikini that put even more of her incredible body on display and sent her fans into a frenzy.