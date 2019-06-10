‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abigail Return Home To Deal With Family Drama

Days of Our Lives spoiler suggest that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will soon surprise fans by returning to Salem.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see Chad and Abby back home in Salem in the very near future. While fans will be thrilled to see the fan-favorite couple again, the return will be short-lived as the couple will have only a short stint on the show before saying goodbye yet again.

The outlet reports that Chad and Abigail’s return could be bittersweet. The pair will likely head home in order to deal with some major family drama that they are involved in, as well as have some family reunions.

As many fans already know, Chad’s devious sister, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is back in town and she’s causing a ton of trouble. Currently, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is the only one who knows about Kristen being in town, and he’s not telling.

Kristen has been disguising herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) by wearing an elaborate mask and a wig. The reason for the major deception is to win back the heart of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), whom Kristen has been obsessed with for years.

Since Kristen knows Brady will never give her a second chance, she’s hoping he’ll fall for her as Nicole instead.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will likely see Kristen be unmasked soon, and Chad will have to come home to deal with his sister’s issues.

In addition, spoilers are flying that Abby’s father, Jack Devereaux (Matthew Ashford), may soon have his memory back, and she will likely want to be there to see her dad after he remembers their family and their former life together. The family reunion will likely be heartwarming for fans of the characters.

Jennifer will do anything to prevent this marriage. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/GVkLJzpeIg — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 14, 2019

Of course, there will be some more DiMera family drama to deal with as well. A new summer promo reveals that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will soon be back in Salem.

Abigail shockingly killed Andre, whom she had a close bond with, during her time dealing with a split personality disorder. However, he was seemingly brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum and will be back home in Salem just in time to reunite with Abby, who will probably be delighted to see him alive and well.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.