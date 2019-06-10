NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Gives Golden State Warriors ‘Great Speech’ After Game 4 Loss, Says Kevon Looney

Can the Warriors bounce back from a 3-1 deficit?

Despite the improvements made by several title contenders, the Golden State Warriors still entered the 2018-19 NBA season as the favorite to win the NBA championship. That isn’t surprising at all. After winning back-to-back NBA championships, the Warriors didn’t just retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

The Warriors have easily defeated every team they faced in the Western Conference Playoffs but after some of their core players, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, suffered injuries, they are now on the verge of being dethroned by the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors evened the series in Game 2, but they then lost two consecutive games at home. In the complicated situation that they are currently in, Warriors power forward Draymond Green decided to step up and raise the spirits of his teammates.

After suffering a 105-92 defeat at the Oracle Arena on Friday night, Kevin Looney revealed in a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic that Draymond Green gave them a “great speech.”

“Draymond gave a great speech,” Looney said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn’t get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.'”

Draymond Green has been a vocal leader for the Warriors ever since, and there are plenty of times when he proved his doubters wrong with his performance on both ends of the floor. In 2016, the Warriors made history by becoming the first NBA team to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time, Green expressed confidence that they could make another history for the right reason by becoming the second NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve been on the wrong side of 3-1 before. Why not make our own history?” Green said.

How Draymond Green has tried to inspire the Warriors entering Game 5 https://t.co/SmtAYGPzBH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 9, 2019

Loading...

Winning an NBA title after being down 1-3 will undeniably be very difficult, but it’s definitely not impossible for a team like the Warriors. After missing the first four games of the NBA Finals, the Warriors have recently upgraded All-Star forward Kevin Durant to questionable for Game 5.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Raptors will be on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.