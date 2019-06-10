Eddy Feliz Garcia Identified As David Ortiz Shooting Suspect, Mugshot Shows Bruised And Bloodied Face

Eddy Feliz Garcia has been identified by police in the Dominican Republic as the suspect who shot baseball legend David Ortiz.

Garcia was reportedly arrested shortly after the shooting, which was described as an attempted robbery. Video showed crowds beating the alleged suspect, and a mugshot released by police showed Garcia’s badly bruised and bloodied face.

Police reportedly announced late on Sunday that Eddy Feliz Garcia had been arrested for the shooting, which was reported by news outlets in the Dominican Republic as well as American outlets, including WUSA.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more details.