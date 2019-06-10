‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem’s Bad Boys May Be Going Soft

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the soap opera may be losing some edge when it comes to their bad boys.

Soap Dirt reports that Days of Our Lives seems to be allowing their bad boys to go soft and get all gooey when it comes to the women in their lives.

Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), all seeming to be changing for the better, but will the drama in Salem die down because of it?

Over the past few months, viewers have watched Ben Weston go from being the terrifying necktie killer to becoming the man of Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) dreams.

Sure, Ben is an admitted murderer, but he blames his mental illness and lack of proper medication and treatment on his murder spree. He’s now taking his meds and has been a perfect gentleman when it comes to his girlfriend, Ciara.

In fact, Ben and Ciara’s romance is heating up so quickly that they’ve become one of the biggest fan-favorite couples on the soap opera.

Meanwhile, fans have also watched Stefan DiMera lose his edge a bit. Stefan began his decline into a pile of mush when he fell in love with Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby. Stefan lost his mind and fell madly in love for Gabby, but the relationship was doomed from the beginning.

Later, he felt a spark for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), and couldn’t help but want to protect her and her children. However, he couldn’t lose all of his bad boy ways. Stefan began to engage in some steamy hookups with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) while dating Chloe.

Eventually, Chloe caught the pair in bed together and ended her romance with Stefan. However, he’s now developing real feelings for Gabi, and the pair are on the fast track to a full-blown relationship.

Previously on #DAYS, Ben meets his nephew for the first time.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/iACwEAMPz1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans have also watched Xander Cook get a bit gushy over Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). The pair engaged in a sexy one night stand earlier this year, and it seems that he hasn’t been able to forget their time together.

Xander will now try to woo Sarah in hopes of developing a real relationship with her, despite the fact that she’s currently engaged to Rex Brady (Kyle Lowry). Viewers also recently saw Xander be a sweet shoulder for Maggie to cry on as she continues her downward spiral.

Days of Our Lives fans can see the bad boys who have gone good when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.