Kourtney Kardashian Says She Has The ‘Best Time’ With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian is totally cool with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship. In fact, she really enjoys spending time with her ex and his model girlfriend.

According to Hollywood Life, during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about spending time with Scott and Sofia, and even dished to her famous family about taking a vacation with them and her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she had a great time with Scott and Sofia in Mexico when the trio decided to do a little modern family vacation with the children.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kardashian said, adding that she stayed in a three bedroom villa with her children, while Disick and Richie stayed in a different building.

Later, Jenner admitted that she’s worried that Kardashian could be making a mistake, and that she may get hurt if she discovers she is still in love with Disick in the future and it is too late.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick couldn’t be happier about Kourtney Kardashian getting along with Sofia Richie. The friendship and mutual respect they’ve found for each other has reportedly made his life much easier.

Earlier this month, Richie threw Disick a party in honor of his 36th birthday, and all of his friends and family members were invited. This, of course, included Kourtney and her famous family.

Sources told Hollywood Life after the bash that Scott was thrilled to be able to have Kourtney and Sofia at the party together, and considers it to be the “best gift” that the two most important women in his life can get along in order to keep the peace within their family.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights on the E! network.