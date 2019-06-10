Major Voting Machine Manufacturer Reverses Position On Paper Ballots As 2020 Approaches And Russia Looks On

ES&S, a major maker of voting machines used in the United States, has indicated that it will no longer sell paperless voting machines as the primary device for voting within their jurisdictions, Tech Crunch reports. The company confirmed the announcement through their chief executive, Tom Burt, in a Roll Call op-ed.

“Recently, we’ve seen many lawmakers — from bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee to presidential candidates — call for reforms to secure the integrity of our elections,” Burt writes. “When it comes to the machines that count votes and the people who make those machines, there are a few things that must happen to ensure faith in our system of democracy continues.”

According to TechCrunch, the decision was largely made around the same time as four senior Democratic lawmakers forcefully asked why ES&S, plus two other major machine makers, were continuing to sell 10-year-old machines that were known to have substantial security flaws.

Burt goes on to explain the importance of having a paper record of ballots cast in order to prevent mistakes or tampering that could potentially lead to incorrectly recorded votes. Senator Ron Wyden introduced a bill a year ago that would make paper ballots a requirement for all election machines.

In fact, Burt, in his op-ed, calls on Congress to create legislation that would mandate stronger election machine testing programs across the country. The executive’s remarks were, generally speaking, a stark change in opinion compared to the company’s stance just a year ago, when ES&S and others were under fire after security companies began to expose weaknesses in electronic voting systems.

Burt, at the time, had pushed back on the claim of security companies exposing such vulnerabilities as ultimately good for the integrity of the systems being exposed. He said that exposing technology in such environments actually made it easier for elections to be hacked, not harder, pointing out that there was no doubt that “our adversaries” were paying close attention to such events.

New: In an unexpected about-face, voting machine maker ES&S says it now supports what election security experts have been calling for all along. https://t.co/bNKKqX0dOK — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) June 9, 2019

While largely unexpected, many in the security and election industries have found the change of heart recently coming from Burt and his company to be refreshing.

“Hopefully they’ll also stop threatening to sue people like me and the Defcon Voting Village when we examine and report on their equipment and software,” said Matt Blaze, who is a cryptography and computer science professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Blaze pointed out that he was “genuinely glad” to see the shift back to paper ballots and mandatory security testing.

Numerous outside entities, including Russia, have been identified as potentially seeking to disrupt or otherwise influence upcoming the 2020 election.