Jordyn Woods Brings The Heat In A Picnic-Themed Bikini Top

Jordyn Woods posted a smoldering selfie on Instagram yesterday — just two days after running into both ex-BFF Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson, the man she kissed to end her relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jordyn ran into the pair while attending good friend Anastasia Karanikolau’s 22nd birthday at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles. Anastasia, known as Stassie, has been considered Kylie’s new best friend in the wake of Jordyn and Kylie’s fallout.

“[Kylie and Jordyn] both were there to celebrate their mutual friend’s birthday and knew the other would be present,” a source said, per The Inquisitr.

“She knew this day would come. They all run in the same social circles. They are both mature adults who are OK with this.”

In Jordyn’s picture, she jokes about looking like picnic “table settings” as she stuns in a red and white gingham bikini top. She paired the top with matching gingham pants. Jordyn kept the rest of her look simple, with no jewelry save a couple of bracelets, a watch, and a ring. Her long hair is styled naturally so that it falls all the way down to her hip. Though the starlet is known for her love of makeup, Jordyn kept her look minimal, with very little makeup other than a groomed eyebrow.

Many fans were delighted with the social media star’s update, and the picture soon won over half a million likes and nearly 2,800 comments.

“Yasssss Jord!! Slay sis! That glow is everything,” said one follower, adding the heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Team Jordyn,” joked another, also using the heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl you the a whole meal,” teased a third user, adding the fire emoji.

However, many comments still brought up Kylie and Jordyn’s feud. The end of their friendship infamously occurred when Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson at a while at a party at his house. At the time, Thompson was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie’s older half-sister, Khloé Kardashian. In addition, the two share a 1-year-old daughter together, True.

However, despite the fallout, Jordyn has been focused on building up her social media profile, as well as engaging on her own business endeavors. She recently collaborated with cosmetics company Eylure to create her own line of false lashes.

She also took part in an interview with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith on Jada’s Red Table Talk series to get her version of events into the open. In the interview, Jordyn confessed that she was drunk and that Tristan kissed her as she was leaving. The young socialite added that she originally hid the truth from Kylie and Khloé “not because of malicious intent, but because I was scared,” per Harper’s Bazaar.